Blue Jays make major roster decision on Bo Bichette ahead of World Series vs Dodgers

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays made a key roster update involving Bo Bichette before facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By Alexander Rosquez

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays works out in the infield.
© Cole Burston/Getty ImagesBo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays works out in the infield.

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the cusp of their first World Series appearance in over 30 years, and the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Central to their postseason plans is Bo Bichette, whose availability had been in doubt due to a knee sprain suffered in September. The starting shortstop has not played in the postseason yet, but the team confirmed today that he will be on the World Series roster.

Bichette’s absence in the earlier rounds forced Toronto to rely heavily on other middle infielders. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Andres Gimenez stepped up admirably, with Gimenez, who primarily filled the shortstop role in October, hitting two crucial home runs during the ALCS.

Despite the challenges, the Blue Jays advanced to the Fall Classic, and the addition of Bichette gives them a key veteran presence heading into the matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Will Bichette play his usual position?

While Bichette is back on the roster, his role is not yet fully defined. Toronto tested him at both shortstop and second base during pre-Series workouts, leaving open the possibility of a position shift. Another option could be using him as a designated hitter, though an injured George Springer may also occupy that spot after recently fouling a ball off his knee.

The first pitch of Game 1 is set for 8:00 p.m. Friday, with the Blue Jays and Dodgers ready to clash in a series that has captured the attention of baseball fans across North America. Bichette’s availability could prove pivotal as Toronto attempts to secure its first championship since 1993.

