MLB

Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas makes his intentions clear to the front office ahead of free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Miguel Rojas communicated his future plans to the front office, signaling his priorities ahead of free agency after a standout postseason performance.

By Alexander Rosquez

Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesMiguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their hard-fought Game 7 victory in the World Series, and one of the quietest contributors became an unlikely hero. Veteran utility man Miguel Rojas, who hadn’t recorded a hit in over a month, stepped up in a critical moment to extend the Dodgers’ championship run.

Rojas has long been a stabilizing presence in the Dodgers’ clubhouse, leading team events and supporting younger players. On a night filled with fireworks and tension, he delivered a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning, a swing that ignited both his teammates and fans. With his contract set to expire, all eyes shifted to what comes next for the veteran infielder.

After the season, Rojas spoke candidly about his intentions, signaling a desire to remain with the organization he has grown attached to over the years. “I want to pursue the next step of my career, and I think that’s something I’m going to talk to Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes about, be really open about what my goals are,” he said, according to Dodgers Nation.

Rojas added: “Hopefully, we can get to a point where I don’t let myself be a free agent. I just want to be here, and hopefully I can do something before free agency hits. Hopefully, it syncs up with what they want me to do.”

Will Rojas stay with the Dodgers for another run?

Rojas made it clear where his priorities lie. This is my priority. I want to sign here. I already told the guys my desire to be with this organization. I think we deserve another run,” he added, underlining his commitment to the team that just captured back-to-back World Series titles.

While the details of a potential extension are yet to be finalized, Rojas’ message was unmistakable: he wants to continue his career in Los Angeles and contribute to another championship pursuit.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, will now prepare for the offseason, balancing contract decisions and roster moves with the goal of defending their title in 2026. Rojas’ future could play a key role in the team’s plans as they aim for sustained success.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
