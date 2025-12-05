MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly interested in former key player from the Padres last season

Anticipation is building among Los Angeles Dodgers fans as they prepare to welcome new talent to the roster next season. Fresh off their 2025 World Series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays, expectations are high for the team to defend their title in style.

Amid swirling rumors about potential roster additions, one intriguing possibility has surfaced: a former standout from the San Diego Padres, who could significantly bolster the Dodgers’ lineup in 2026.

As reported by Ardaya and Woo of The Athletic, the Dodgers have expressed interest in closer Robert Suarez. Suarez, who has spent the last four seasons with the Padres, is on Los Angeles’ radar. According to their report, “Los Angeles has shown interest in former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, a source said.”

With the Dodgers eyeing Suarez, they stand to gain a formidable player for 2026. His recent two-time All-Star status underscores his talent, with key performances that propelled the Padres into the postseason.

Dodgers’ proposed deal for Suarez

Ardaya and Woo note that the Dodgers are not pursuing a lengthy contract for the former Padres closer. Instead, “They are seeking to go for a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual value for the two-time All-Star,” they shared on The Athletic.

This strategic move aims to strengthen not just a strong team, but a fiercely competitive roster, as the Dodgers are determined to retain their World Series crown in 2026. With the current lineup, such an addition could prove crucial in maintaining their championship form.

Suarez’s last season stats with the Padres

The 34-year-old Venezuelan’s rumored move to the Dodgers would certainly leave a void in the Padres setup, as his stellar performance has been instrumental in their recent success.

His last season stats with the Padres were impressive:

Games Pitched (G): 67 (Led the Padres in appearances among relievers)

Record (W-L): 5 – 2

Saves (SV): 2

ERA: 2.38

Innings Pitched (IP): 60.2

Strikeouts (SO): 64 (Averaging 9.5 K/9)

Walks (BB): 18

WHIP: 1.05

Opponent AVG: .205

