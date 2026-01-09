Dodgers signed possible Kiké Hernandez replacement as utility player remains a free agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw Kiké Hernandez provide big time in the postseason. However, as he recovers from a left elbow surgery, he remains unsigned. Althought there is interest in keeping him in LA, there is no agreement yet, but the champs signed another utility player which might make the situation very cloudy.

Per the team’s website, the Dodgers claimed Ryan Fitzgerald from the Twins. The fact is according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Kiké Hernandez might not be ready to roll for opening day. Hence, you can understand the Dodgers’ hesitation to sign another player.

This is just one of the recent moves by the Dodgers, who are also rumored to be keen on signing Kyle Tucker, which would have a domino effect on the Mets and Yankees. It is very curious to see the Dodgers be aggressive on one front, but also conservative on the other.

Is Ryan Fitzgerald a great fit for the Dodgers?

Fitzgerald is a player who will bring the classic versatility a utility player brings. However, it is not to be consider a player of Kiké Hernandez’s qualities. He is more of a contingency, backup plan. Fitzgerald is 32 years old and has just one season in the MLB.

He played in 24 games with the Twins in 2025, where he slashed .196/.302/.457 while covering the four infield positions. If Kiké is back, but players like Mookie Betts, Max Muncy or Freddie Freeman also suffer injuries, Fitzgerald is a great backup to have.

Kiké Hernandez has been crucial for the Dodgers

Hernandez is a three-time champion with the Dodgers, but he still left the Dodgers once, where he went and played for the Red Sox. He was back and his postseason performance and defensive prowess made him a crucial part of the team.

Still, the fact is Hernandez and Fitzgerald can actually co-exist, that’s the beauty of having utility players. It’s depth and quality blend into one. In this case, one more expensive than the other, but both are useful.