Winter Olympics

Team Canada HC Jon Cooper confirms if Sidney Cooper will play against Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey final

Team Canada provided a key update on Sidney Crosby’s status, fueling hope that the star captain could return for the gold medal game after missing the semifinal against Finland.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of Team Canada

Team Canada will play against Team USA in the men’s hockey final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but the big question on everyone’s mind is the status of Sidney Crosby.

The star captain missed the semifinal against Finland due to a lower-body injury, leaving Canada to rely on depth and other NHL stars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand and Mitch Marner to secure a 3-2 victory. With the gold medal game looming, fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if Crosby will be able to return.

Head coach Jon Cooper offered some clarity following the semifinal win, emphasizing that the team is cautiously optimistic about Crosby’s availability. “We have 48 hours to determine that, but I will tell you he has a better chance of playing in the gold medal game than he had playing today.”

Will Sidney Crosby play for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics final?

Sidney Crosby might play in the gold medal game for Team Canada against Team USA as the odds appear more favorable than they were for the semifinal with Finland. The team has 48 hours to make a final call, giving doctors time to assess his recovery and readiness for a high-intensity matchup.

What is Sidney Crosby’s injury with Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Sidney Crosby is dealing with a lower-body injury that kept him out of Team Canada’s semifinal against Finland. The exact details have not been fully disclosed, but the team is monitoring his condition closely, and his status for the gold medal game will be determined hours before the final.

Why is Connor Bedard not playing today for Team Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal?

Why is Connor Bedard not playing today for Team Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal?

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
