Does order matter? NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge discusses his comfort level in the batting order

Aaron Judge remains the undisputed focal point of the New York Yankees‘ lineup. While the Bronx Bombers have endured a rocky start to the regular season, the Yankees’ captain has provided a steady offensive heartbeat. Recently, Judge was asked about his comfort level within the batting order and how the hitters ahead of him impact his approach.

“I just love having guys on in front of me. Especially if we’ve got Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, or Paul Goldschmidt getting on, there’s going to be some traffic out there,” Judge told reporters.

Judge’s power numbers have been elite, even as his batting average sits at a modest .232 through 22 games. In 82 at-bats, the slugger has already tallied nine home runs, 16 RBIs, and 18 runs scored, underscoring his vital role in the Yankees‘ run production.

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His early-season surge has placed Judge on the verge of taking over the 2026 MLB home run leaderboard. However, individual brilliance hasn’t entirely translated to team success; despite a respectable 13-9 record, the Yankees continue to be plagued by defensive inconsistencies that have hampered their momentum.

Aaron Judge CRUSHES this ball 💪



It's his 90th career first-inning homer! pic.twitter.com/qoi7BULvu2 — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2026

Does defensive positioning affect Judge’s production?

While Judge has seen time in a few different roles this season, he has returned primarily to his natural home in right field for the vast majority of his 22 starts. Managerial decisions have occasionally shifted him to the designated hitter spot, specifically during series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels to manage his workload.

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After serving as the team’s primary center fielder in 2024, Judge has transitioned back to the corner in 2026. His appearances in center this year have been limited to late-inning defensive alignments, typically occurring when the Yankees burn their starting center fielder for a pinch hitter.

While the sample size for his defensive versatility remains small, his work in right field has been the constant. Currently, Judge ranks in the 43rd percentile for Fielding Run Value according to Statcast, a metric the Yankees hope to see climb as he settles further into the rhythm of the season.