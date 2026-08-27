Reds place Eugenio Suarez on waivers: Would the NY Yankees make a move for the veteran slugger?

Despite the Cincinnati Reds’ struggles, Eugenio Suarez has been a bright spot, and after hit waivers, the Yankees have emerged as a potential landing spot for the veteran slugger.

As speculation grows regarding Eugenio Suarez‘s future after the Cincinnati Reds placed the veteran slugger on waivers, several contenders could target him for the stretch run. While the New York Yankees are often linked to available power bats, will the Bronx Bombers actually pull the trigger on Suarez?

The Yankees are routinely searching for right-handed power off the bench and have endured inconsistent production and injuries at the corner infield and designated hitter spots. However, acquiring Suarez comes with financial strings, as any claiming team must absorb the remainder of his contract.

Suarez is playing on a $15 million salary, leaving roughly $2.5 million to $3 million owed through the rest of the season. The luxury-tax-mindful Yankees may hesitate to absorb that remaining payroll for a rotational bench piece.

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With Giancarlo Stanton sidelined, Suarez could offer solid right-handed depth for the remainder of the regular season. However, waiver claims are awarded in inverse order of the overall MLB standings. Because the Yankees hold one of baseball’s best records, several American League rivals with lower win totals would have priority to claim Suarez ahead of New York.

Eugenio Suárez GRAND SLAM!



The @Reds have scored 5 in the 9th 👀 pic.twitter.com/UWUaJRquh9 — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

Other contenders who could target Suarez

If the Yankees pass—or get beat on priority—Suarez could still land with another postseason hopeful for the final month of the regular season and potential playoff roster eligibility.

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The Detroit Tigers stand out as a potential fit given their need for corner infield help as they navigate a tight playoff race, where an experienced veteran right-handed bat could make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros have dealt with key offensive injuries all summer, leaving them thin on bench power and corner infield flexibility. Lastly, the Seattle Mariners are in the thick of the AL Wild Card hunt and frequently seek affordable late-season power and depth.

What happens if Suarez goes unclaimed?

If no club submits a claim during the 48-hour waiver window, Suarez will remain with the Reds for the rest of the season, with Cincinnati remaining responsible for the balance of his salary.

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He could represent an intriguing late-season addition for a contender despite his struggles, which include a 35% strikeout rate alongside a modest .208/.295/.410 slash line. Time will tell if Suarez gets a chance to impact a pennant race or finishes out the year in Cincinnati.