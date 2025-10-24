Ernie Clement sends clear warning to Dodgers before World Series showdown

Ernie Clement is one of the Blue Jays committed to giving everything against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Despite the prevailing “David vs. Goliath” narrative surrounding the matchup, he is absolutely confident his team can win the title.

Clement’s answer to Jonah Birenbaum was sharp when The Score’s senior editor asked what he thought about the World Series being characterized as ‘David vs. Goliath.’ Clement replied without hesitation, “David won, didn’t he?” delivering a clear warning to the Dodgers.

“We’ll take that… that sounds awesome,” Clement concluded regarding the narrative that positions the Blue Jays as underdogs for the World Series. His teammates also responded to Birenbaum on the matter, with Chris Bassitt offering one of the most candid takes by saying, “We don’t care about it,” while reminding everyone that many doubted them, yet they are now ready to play for the championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many World Series has Clement played in?

This marks the first time Clement has reached the World Series. While he has been in the majors since 2021, he had never made it to the playoffs with any of his previous teams (Guardians, Athletics). This time, he proved to be one of the key players who powered the Blue Jays to the final stage.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Clement has been highly impressive this postseason, batting a .429 average, positioning him as a potential threat to the Dodgers during the series. So far in 11 postseason games, he has contributed one home run, 7 RBIs, and 18 hits in 42 at-bats, making him incredibly productive.

Advertisement

Among all his teammates, Clement boasts the second-best batting average in the postseason, trailing only Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who currently holds a .442 average. They are the only two players above the .400+ mark, with Nathan Lukes sitting in the third spot with a .333 average.