Phillies sign former Mariners utility player with .310 career average to a minor league deal

The Philadelphia Phillies are not wasting any time, announcing another player who will join them for spring training. This time, it’s Dylan Moore, who until recently had spent his entire MLB career with the Seattle Mariners since debuting in 2019.

“Source confirms Phillies signed utilityman Dylan Moore to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training. Moore, 33, is a .206/.310/.383 hitter with 63 home runs in seven major-league seasons. Has played everywhere except catcher, but mostly 2B, SS, LF, RF,” Scott Lauber reported on X.

What stands out most is that Moore is an experienced yet still relatively young player who could be a low-cost option for the Phillies. He played on multiple sub–$1 million contracts with the Mariners until 2023, when he signed a three-year, $8.8 million deal.

A solid offseason move for the Phillies

Moore could be considered a savvy pickup for Philadelphia, especially as analysts and Phillies observers have pointed out that he fits the type of player who could help the team, provided he earns a roster spot.

“Dylan Moore is an interesting pickup for PHI. Extremely patient hitter that might not get to good EVs, but can pull the ball in the air. Model for success is 2024, where he had elite PD and decent contact rates. Needs to limit strikeouts. A good utilityman pickup and project,” wrote Past The Eye Test Baseball (@pasttheyetestbaseball) on X.

Moore owns a .310 career on-base percentage, and last season, despite appearing in 30 games with the Rangers, he posted his second-best home run total with 11 long balls. It was also his fourth-lowest strikeout season, finishing with 82.