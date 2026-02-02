Eugenio Suarez reportedly turned down a $15 million offer from another team before choosing the Reds

Eugenio Suárez recently signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, but they were not the only team willing to offer the Venezuelan slugger that level of money. According to a report, the Pittsburgh Pirates also put a similar offer on the table.

“I’m told the Pirates offered the same AAV on Eugenio Suarez ($15 million), were willing to go higher, as well as add another year,” Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette Sports wrote on X, making it clear that Pittsburgh had been pursuing Suárez for some time, as previously reported.

According to Mackey, Suárez’s decision to ultimately sign with the Reds came down to familiarity with the organization and the potential to secure a bigger contract down the line. “Sounds like his choice came down to a better ballpark fit, familiarity and a chance to cash in next year with a big season.”

Could the 2026 lockout affect Suarez’s future?

It’s still uncertain whether the lockout will actually happen, as has been predicted for several months, but Suarez could be seriously impacted by it. At least his $15 million for the 2026 season is guaranteed, but in situations like this, everything in MLB could come to a halt.

If a lockout occurs in December 2026, the transaction freeze would likely force Suárez to decide on his 2027 option early without knowing the future league rules. A work stoppage could also delay his 2027 paychecks and eat into the season he needs to prove he is still a top-tier slugger.

In any case, the Reds not only have Suarez locked in, a player who already knows the team, but they can also wait patiently if this type of situation occurs in the league. A lockout can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months, depending on how quickly the owners and the players’ union can find common ground.