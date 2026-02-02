Which position will Eugenio Suarez play for the Reds after signing a $15 million deal?

Eugenio Suárez finally has a team, much to the relief of many, as the Cincinnati Reds are giving him another opportunity. With a $15 million deal, the Reds are sending a clear message that they need his offensive production next season, where he could play a key role.

“Suarez is likely to see most of his at-bats at DH, also playing some first base and third base. Sal Stewart will have a similar role, while Spencer Steer will play some outfield and be used in more of a utility role,” Mark Feinsand wrote on X.

Suárez had a strong 2025 season, but some MLB teams appeared hesitant due to the slugger’s age. Seattle also chose not to retain him, largely because several prospects needed playing time, and with Suárez occupying a position, that opportunity became limited.

Suárez could once again give the Reds what they need

It’s worth remembering that Suárez’s 2019 season with Cincinnati was one of several standout years he had with the club. That year, he hit 49 home runs with a .271 batting average, producing 87 runs, 156 hits, and 103 RBIs. Three of his five best home-run seasons have come with the Reds.

“The Cincinnati Reds, starving for power, haven’t had a player hit more than 25 HRs in a single season since Eugenio Suarez’s departure after 2021. Suarez had 30 homers alone by the All-Star break last year. He has hit at least 25 homers in seven of his last eight full seasons,” Bob Nightengale wrote.

MLB insider Jeff Passan labeled Suárez the “best bat left on the market” in his report on the $15 million deal he signed with Cincinnati. One of the most appealing aspects of the contract is that Suárez will have a mutual option with the Reds for the 2027 season, depending on how he performs this year.