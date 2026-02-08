NY Mets add new face from the AL Central to support Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta

In Queens, the goal is crystal clear: to be one of the top teams to beat in the upcoming MLB season. To achieve this, the New York Mets have been extremely aggressive in the market, adding key names like Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta, along with several other notable players.

In a last-minute move, and as insider Jon Heyman announced on his X account, free agent MJ Melendez reached an agreement with the Mets and officially became a new member of the team.

The left fielder, most recently with the Kansas City Royals, will don orange and blue starting this season, having secured a deal worth $1.5M plus $500K in incentives.

MJ Melendez’s 2025 numbers with the Royals

Despite a tough 2025 stretch in the majors (.083 AVG, 1 HR, 1 RBI), MJ Melendez remains an elite “buy-low” candidate for the Mets. His 2025 struggles were limited to just 23 games, while he dominated Triple-A with a .261 AVG, 20 HR, and 20 SB, showcasing a rare power-speed profile.

MJ Melendez #1.

Given his age (27) and defensive versatility at catcher and outfield, the former Royals player offers the high-upside left-handed pop the Mets need to bolster their roster depth.

A roster with talent

The New York Mets have signaled a massive all-in approach for the 2026 season, pivoting from a roster reset to a legitimate championship pursuit. By landing ace Freddy Peralta in a blockbuster trade and signing star infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal, the front office has effectively rebuilt the team’s spine.

These high-impact acquisitions join a formidable core featuring Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, alongside fellow newcomers like Luis Robert Jr. and Marcus Semien. With a rotation anchored by Peralta and a high-octane lineup, the Mets are now projected as top contenders to challenge the Dodgers for National League supremacy.