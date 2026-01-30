Trending topics:
MLB

Eugenio Suarez’s return to the Mariners appears increasingly unlikely heading into the 2026 season

After a 49–home run season, Eugenio Suárez’s return to the Seattle Mariners is far from guaranteed, and so far no other team has offered him a contract for the 2026 season.

By Richard Tovar

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners looks on after hitting a grand slam.
Eugenio Suarez remains without a team, and a new report suggests that a return to the Seattle Mariners is far from certain, largely because of Colt Emerson. The highly regarded prospect is expected to need playing time next season at Suarez’s position.

The report came from Adam Jude during an appearance on Foul Territory. Jude noted that Suarez would be an ideal fit for the Mariners but emphasized that the organization is reluctant to block its top prospects. “He [Suárez] checks all the boxes, an amazing clubhouse guy,Jude said. “They [the Mariners] have a lot of young, talented infielders coming, knocking at the door.”

“They don’t want to block those guys,” Jude added, specifically pointing to Emerson as a prime candidate to take over at third base, a factor that could be one of the main obstacles to Suarez returning to Seattle next season.

Developing story…

