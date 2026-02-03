Trending topics:
MLB

Blake Snell’s injury update sparks questions about Dodgers’ 2026 rotation

Blake Snell’s injury status is prompting questions about the Dodgers’ starting rotation and how Los Angeles plans to manage its pitching depth for the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Blake Snell #7 of the Dodgers pitches during the ninth inning against the Blue Jays.
© John McCoy/Getty ImagesBlake Snell #7 of the Dodgers pitches during the ninth inning against the Blue Jays.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the 2026 MLB season facing questions about their starting rotation after injury setbacks with key pitchers last year. Veteran left-hander Blake Snell has acknowledged that a slow ramp-up could delay his readiness for Opening Day, raising concerns about how Los Angeles will manage its pitching staff.

Snell missed four months last season due to left shoulder inflammation, forcing the Dodgers to carefully manage his workload. The team’s depth gives them flexibility, but fans are eager to see when the veteran will return to the mound.

Former MLB executive David Samson offered insight into the Dodgers’ approach, praising the organization for setting a blueprint for keeping pitchers healthy late into the season. The Dodgers announcing that Blake Snell [is] not ready for the start of the season is not because Blake Snell cannot be ready for the start of the season,” Samson said on Nothing Personal with David Samson.

He also added, “The reason Blake Snell is not ready for the start of the season is because they are very aware that to keep him healthy late, you got to start him late.”

Blake Snell

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (#7) reacts after recording a strikeout. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

How the Dodgers are handling Snell’s recovery

Samson emphasized that Snell’s arm fatigue is understandable given his heavy workload, including postseason appearances and relief innings. “We always had the feeling that we were going to have injuries and that pitchers starting 30 games plus is something in the past, and now we know,” he added. The Dodgers’ cautious approach highlights a growing trend of prioritizing long-term health over early-season availability.

