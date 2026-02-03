Why is Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Albacete in 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals?

Barcelona will be without winger Raphinha for today’s 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinal matchup against Albacete, as the Brazilian has been ruled out due to a minor muscle issue.

The club announced through an official medical statement on X that Raphinha is dealing with a right adductor overload and will miss the match as a precaution. Barcelona added that his expected recovery time is approximately one week, meaning the injury is not considered serious.

The team shared the following update on social media: “Raphinha presents an overload in the adductor of his right leg. He will be out as a precaution for the match against Albacete, and his recovery period will be one week.”

Barcelona’s lineup vs Albacete

Coach Hansi Flick has named a strong starting lineup for today’s match, looking to dominate from the opening whistle in this important Copa del Rey game despite the absence of Raphinha.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League. Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Starting XI: Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin; Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski.

