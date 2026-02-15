NY Mets drama: Juan Soto makes something clear to Carlos Mendoza after candid admission on teammates

The New York Mets are determined to leave the frustration and disappointment in 2025. As they gear up for the 2026 MLB season, winds of change can be felt breezing through spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida. That was made clear after Juan Soto dropped a very mature response in a message to manager Carlos Mendoza and the rest of the Orange and Blue.

Soto knows most of the pressure on the Mets will effectively fall on his shoulders when the 2026 MLB campaign gets underway. The Mets are still on the lookout for reinforcements, reports suggest they are eyeing a key addition as A.J. Minter’s injury rehab intensifies. However, the roster is mostly set for the start of the season.

Thus, it’s all about building chemistry for Soto and company. In that regard, his latest comment aims to do just that, leaving any potential source of drama behind and defusing the situation early.

“That’s in the past, we forget about it,“ Soto answered a question about Mendoza calling the clubhouse “a little bit too corporate” last season, via @SNY_Mets on X. “Have fun, forget about all the drama. Focus on the game and win some ball games.”

Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.

Listening to Soto’s statement was far from surprising, as he’s always been one to speak plainly and not mince words. During his press conference in spring training, Soto sent a clear message about Pete Alonso’s departure, too. Thus, the star outfielder proved once again he is a leader both on and off the field for New York.

New place for Soto

Among a long list of moves and changes for the 2026 campaign, the Mets will be playing Soto on the left side of the garden. The 27-year-old outfielder will be switching sides for the first time since joining the Mets.

New York knows what Soto is capable of doing as a left-fielder in MLB. Not so long ago, in 2019, Soto was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in the same campaign he finished ninth for the Most Valuable Player Award in the National League.

Mets are changing colors

The switch was co-decided by Soto and the club, largely driven by the fact that Soto had already been practicing as a left fielder, as he will take on that role for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Clearly, New York is leaving no stone unturned in the lineup. In addition to Soto’s flip, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced Devin Williams as closer for upcoming season. It’s a new day in Queens, and the Mets are ready to turn the page in 2026.

