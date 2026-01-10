NY Mets might be interested in an NL East All-Star, though a major obstacle stands in the way

While Kyle Tucker’s situation for the upcoming season remains unresolved, the New York Mets don’t want to rest on their laurels when it comes to adding top-tier talent. With their sights set on acquiring another All-Star, Carlos Mendoza’s team has now turned its attention to the NL East.

The Mets are heavily in on the starting pitching market and, according to insider Pat Ragazzo, have inquired in Queens about the availability of Washington Nationals star Mackenzie Gore.

Still, a small but significant obstacle could stand in the way of a potential move to the Mets: the asking price for Gore is said to be astronomically high, and nothing appears to be close on this front, at least for now.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether New York’s interest in acquiring the All-Star materializes in the short term, or if the Mets will turn to alternative options that can match an elite-level player.

MacKenzie Gore #1 of the Washington Nationals.

Adding top-tier talent to the roster

As the 2026 season approaches, the New York Mets are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for elite talent, continuing heavy negotiations with superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.

While the battle for Tucker remains intense, the front office is simultaneously exploring a blockbuster trade for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta to anchor their rotation. By targeting both a premier power bat and a dominant starter, the Mets position themselves to add an All-Star to their roster and signal their intent to dominate the National League this year.