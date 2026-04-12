Francisco Lindor remains unwavering in season outlook despite early struggles with NY Mets

Francisco Lindor has found himself under an intense microscope following a sluggish start to the New York Mets‘ regular season. As the outside noise intensifies, the veteran shortstop took a moment to address his early-season slump and the team’s collective offensive struggles.

“It’s a different year, and we were one at-bat away from turning it around today. We started putting together better plate appearances as the game went on, but we just didn’t finish the job,“ Lindor told reporters following another frustrating loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Lindor emphasized that neither he nor the clubhouse is dwelling on the past. “It’s a different year; you’ve got to see it through a completely different lens. This is not the same team, and even if it were, it’s a new season,“ Lindor noted.

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Manager Carlos Mendoza also addressed his star’s slow start, acknowledging the uncharacteristic stretch. The slump has created a sense of unease regarding Lindor’s production, a player who has served as the undisputed heartbeat of the franchise throughout his tenure in Queens.

Francisco Lindor comes in to score the first run of the game on a Bo Bichette groundout pic.twitter.com/3fwDgwPNUU — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2026

Analyzing Lindor’s early-season slide

Beyond the surface-level box score, Lindor’s approach at the plate has shifted in ways that have raised red flags across the league and among the Mets‘ faithful.

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A primary factor looming over his performance is the recovery of his hamate bone, which he fractured prior to the 2026 campaign. This specific injury is notorious in baseball circles for sapping a hitter’s “pop” and grip strength for several months following a return to action.

Compounding his offensive woes are uncharacteristic lapses in the field and a lack of discipline at the dish. During the April 11 loss to the Athletics, Lindor was caught out of position on a ball that should have been routine. Furthermore, since Juan Soto landed on the IL with a calf injury on April 4, Lindor has remarkably failed to draw a single walk.

A power outage in Queens

The most glaring indicators of Lindor’s struggles are his home run and RBI totals, both of which currently sit at zero. This lack of middle-of-the-order production has left a massive void in the Mets’ lineup as the team sputters through a difficult opening stretch of the 2026 season.

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Metric Stat Batting Average .177 Home Runs 0 RBIs 0 Hits 12 Runs Scored 10 Stolen Bases 1 OPS .559