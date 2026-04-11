NY Mets’ Clay Holmes downplays injury concern after early exit vs Athletics

The New York Mets received a reassuring update after Clay Holmes exited Friday’s game against the Athletics with left hamstring tightness. Despite the mid-game scare, both Holmes and manager Carlos Mendoza expressed optimism that the issue is not serious.

Holmes addressed the situation after the game, explaining what he felt during the play. “Thought I had to make a move for the ball and felt tightness afterward… Doesn’t seem too major, and see how it is tomorrow and go from there. Nothing major here and hopefully we can get right here in a couple of days,” he said, via team reporters.

Before leaving the game, Holmes had delivered another solid outing, throwing 5.1 innings with one run allowed on five hits, along with three strikeouts and three walks. The early exit came after 81 pitches, but his performance continued a strong start to the season, even as Lindor downplayed pressure amid Mets slump in the broader context of the team’s struggles.

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Mets remain calm despite injury scare

Mendoza echoed a similar tone postgame, indicating that the team is not overly concerned at this stage. “He doesn’t seem too concerned… The more testing they’re doing there, the better he’s feeling,” the manager said, noting that the situation will be reevaluated depending on how Holmes feels in the coming days.

"I'm pretty optimistic with it. I feel like I'll be able to make my next start. Until we wake up tomorrow and see where we're at tomorrow, we don't really know."



Clay Holmes talks about his optimism about making his next start: pic.twitter.com/G1WhdTJCOD — SNY (@SNYtv) April 11, 2026

The Mets have not scheduled imaging for now, though that decision could change if symptoms persist. For the moment, the focus is on recovery and avoiding any risk of aggravating the injury.

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Positive outlook for next start

Holmes remains hopeful that he will not miss time and could take his next scheduled turn in the rotation. “I’m optimistic with it. Feel like I’ll be able to make my next start… I think we’ll be good, but we’ll have to see,” he added.

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That optimism is important for a Mets rotation that has relied on his early consistency. Entering the game, Holmes had allowed just two runs across his first two starts (13.2 innings), establishing himself as one of the team’s most reliable arms early in the 2026 season.