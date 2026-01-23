Phillies break news on star amid Harrison Bader and Nick Castellanos uncertainty

The Philadelphia Phillies have some business to do if they want to keep a competitive roster. While they await to see if Harrison Bader comes back to the team, the Red Pinstripes announced a new move on one of their stars as Nick Castellanos‘ exit also rises.

The Phillies announced on their socials that Aaron Nola will be playing for Team Italy in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. This is not the first player that Team Italy recruits, as a former Yankee was thinking about it too.

Amid the news of the Nick Castellanos trade, and the fact that the Phillies haven’t confirmed whether Harrison Bader will be back or not, this piece of news might not be the one their fans were expecting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Nola is a good reinforcement for Team Italy

Aaron Nola will be clearly the best pitcher on the team. Hence, it’s massive news for Italy to see they will get a borderline ace on their roster. Even if his 2025 wasn’t great, he will by key for his country’s hopes in this World Baseball Classic.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Nola is regarded as a historically good, durable, and elite-level starting pitcher in the MLB. His 2025 wasn’t great as he had a 6.01 ERA while his fastball velocity decreased as well. Still, the silver lining is he managed to keep a prominent numbers of swings and misses.

Advertisement

Who are the other stars in Team Italy?

Alongside Nola, none other than the Pasquatch, Vinnie Pasquantino will represent the team at first base. It remains to be seen if legendary Anthony Rizzo will commit, as he had incredible World Baseball Classic moments in the past for this team.

Advertisement