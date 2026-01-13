NY Yankees reportedly face aggressive competitor in pursuit of NL Central trade target

MLB’s offseason continues in full swing, with less and less time left to finalize deals with players. Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees have long been in the spotlight in their pursuit of securing Cody Bellinger’s services, though in this case, the challenge will be landing a star from the NL Central.

Nico Hoerner is one of the names the Yankees are targeting to add to their roster for the upcoming season. However, according to the latest report via X from Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants represent a significant competitor in the race to sign the former Cubs infielder.

“The San Francisco Giants are aggressively pursuing a second baseman and have been engaged with Chicago on Nico Hoerner and St. Louis on Brendan Donovan, sources tell ESPN. An infield of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Donovan or Hoerner and Rafael Devers would be among MLB’s best.”

At a time when negotiations are heating up, it will be a matter of seeing how talks unfold to determine whether Hoerner ultimately lands in the Bronx or, on the contrary, finds his new home in the Bay Area.

Nico Hoerner #2.

The hope of adding Bellinger

As we move through January 2026, the New York Yankees remain locked in high-stakes negotiations to bring back Cody Bellinger following his productive stint in the Bronx last season.

Despite a significant gap in contract length—with Bellinger’s camp, led by Scott Boras, holding out for a seven-year deal while the front office prefers a five-year commitment—General Manager Brian Cashman continues to view the versatile outfielder as the missing piece for the 2026 roster.

To break the current impasse and satisfy Bellinger’s desire for flexibility, the Yankees reportedly open to offering Cody Bellinger a special contract clause that would include multiple player opt-outs. This structure would allow Bellinger to test the market again if he maintains the form that saw him post a .272 average with 29 home runs in 2025, while providing the Yankees the protection they seek against a long-term decline.