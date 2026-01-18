Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Giants’ proposed offer to Cubs for player reportedly sought by Yankees

Amidst uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Cubs and one of their key players attracting interest from other franchises, the San Francisco Giants have reported offer to the Cubs. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are closely monitoring the situation.

By Santiago Tovar

Craig Counsell is coming off the field.
After considerable speculation, the Chicago Cubs have secured Alex Bregman for the upcoming season. This strategic move crafts a compelling narrative involving specific players, as the San Francisco Giants are reportedly contemplating a bid, despite Bregman’s existing contract with Chicago, a development closely watched by the New York Yankees.

According to a report by Josh Davis of Clutch Points, the Giants may propose a deal involving Nico Hoerner, with Casey Schmitt, Joe Whitman, and Walker Martin potentially heading to Chicago. This would see Nico Hoerner wearing a Giants jersey next season.

ESPN‘s Jeff Passan revealed on his X account that the Giants are poised to aggressively pursue Hoerner. Since Bregman’s addition, Hoerner has become a rumored trade candidate, which positions him as a key figure in trade discussions.

Despite these speculations, there remains considerable uncertainty about Hoerner’s potential move to another franchise. The two-time Gold Glove winner has publicly shared his commitment to the Cubs and his enthusiasm for playing with them as he enters his seventh year with the team.

Nico Hoerner after hitting the ball

Yankees are on the move too

The Yankees fanbase faces disappointment as one oft-mentioned player, Bo Bichette, has signed with the New York Mets and is already generating buzz in the organization, signaling potential roster shifts.

Rangers reportedly losing veteran pitcher to SF Giants in MLB free agency

Meanwhile, the Yankees have turned their focus to other options, including Hoerner. The Yanks are also scouting for another reliever, cognizant of the possibility of being sidelined in their quest for him.

Giants face more competition

In addition to the Yankees, the Giants are aware of another reported suitor for Hoerner: the Seattle Mariners. Reports suggest that the Mariners have expressed a strong interest in the Cubs player, although their primary target appears to be Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

In this competitive landscape, the Giants anticipate a challenging pursuit of Hoerner. The current contract, which stipulates a $12 million obligation upon entering his final year with Chicago in 2026, could be a formidable hurdle in these negotiations.

