Patrick Mahomes sends heartfelt farewell message to longtime Chiefs coach

The Kansas City Chiefs will look different in 2026. The AFC West franchise has parted ways with Matt Nagy, and Patrick Mahomes has now sent a heartfelt goodbye message to his former offensive coordinator.

On Instagram, Mahomes shared a Chiefs post confirming Nagy’s departure. “Thank you, coach, for everything! You made me a better player and a better man!” the quarterback wrote on his story.

Matt Nagy spent nine years with the Chiefs across two different stints. Now, he is set to explore a new opportunity, either returning as an offensive coordinator or once again taking on a head coaching role.

Where will Matt Nagy go?

Following a 2025 NFL season in which the offense underperformed, the Chiefs decided to move on from Matt Nagy. According to reports, Nagy was also interested in pursuing new opportunities, making the split a mutual decision.

Nagy is expected to be a highly sought-after candidate for head coaching vacancies. However, he is also open to continuing as an offensive coordinator, with several teams across the league in need of changes on offense.

Rumors suggest the Philadelphia Eagles are exploring the possibility of bringing Nagy in as their offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kevin Patullo. Still, many around the league view Nagy as a coach capable of taking on greater responsibility, potentially landing another head coaching job.

Who will replace Matt Nagy?

After Nagy’s departure, Kansas City named Eric Bieniemy as the new offensive coordinator. Upon his return, Patrick Mahomes welcomed Bieniemy with a message that included a lighthearted jab at Travis Kelce.

Bieniemy is returning to the Chiefs for a second stint. He previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022 and worked as running backs coach from 2013 to 2017.