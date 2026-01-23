Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies get intriguing Harrison Bader update amid NY Mets and Cardinals interest

The Phillies received a fresh update on Harrison Bader’s free agency as the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals circle, raising questions about a potential reunion in Philadelphia.

By Alexander Rosquez

© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesHarrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a home run.

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason with expectations of meaningful roster upgrades, but as spring training approaches, their path has felt uneven. While the club managed to retain Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, near-misses on higher-impact targets left lingering questions about whether the roster truly moved forward.

The disappointment was amplified by the team coming close to landing Bo Bichette, only to pivot toward more modest additions. Moves involving Adolis García and Brad Keller addressed depth rather than star power, leaving a clear need for a right-handed outfielder who could stabilize both defense and lineup balance.

Now, a familiar name has re-entered the conversation. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Phillies have not been entirely ruled out in the free-agent market for Harrison Bader, reopening speculation about a potential reunion that once seemed unlikely.

Could Harrison Bader realistically return to Philadelphia?

Feinsand noted that “Bader is the best outfielder left on the market,” adding that several teams — including the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and St. Louis Cardinals — are actively monitoring his availability. A reunion with the Phillies can’t be ruled out, though that seems like a long shot at this point,” he wrote.

Harrison Bader #2 of the Phillies at bat during a game against the Braves. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

For Philadelphia, Bader would address a specific roster gap. His right-handed bat and elite outfield defense could complement Brandon Marsh, whether in a platoon role or as part of a more flexible alignment across all three outfield spots.

Why Bader still fits — even if the odds are long

The Phillies’ long-term vision includes Justin Crawford as an everyday outfielder, but the path between now and Opening Day remains unsettled. Adding Bader would give manager Rob Thomson defensive reliability while preserving matchup versatility late in games.

As the offseason enters its final phase, Philadelphia faces a familiar choice: trust internal options or make one last targeted move. Whether Bader becomes that move remains uncertain — but for now, the door is not fully closed.

Better Collective Logo