Manager Tony Vitello took responsibility after the San Francisco Giants’ bullpen collapsed in a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The San Francisco Giants were just one out away from escaping another difficult inning Tuesday night before everything unraveled in a painful 5-3 walk-off loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. After the game, manager Tony Vitello openly accepted responsibility for the bullpen decision that ultimately changed the outcome.

With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, Vitello removed right-hander Caleb Kilian and turned to left-hander Matt Gage to face Ketel Marte. Two pitches later, Marte launched a game-winning three-run homer into left field to hand San Francisco another frustrating defeat. “Went with a fresh arm, different look, and made the wrong decision, cost us the game,” Vitello told reporters afterward. “Obviously, it’s on me.”

The loss dropped the Giants to 20-29 on the season and overshadowed several strong individual performances earlier in the game. San Francisco’s bullpen had repeatedly escaped trouble before the ninth‑inning collapse, but the club also struggled offensively, finishing 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, as Giants reportedly not considering Rafael Devers trade despite difficult season quietly remains part of the broader conversation around the team.

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Vitello explains late bullpen decision

Vitello’s decision came after Kilian had already thrown 25 pitches while working through multiple high-pressure situations. Marte’s switch-hitting ability also created a difficult matchup decision late in the game.

Starting pitcher Landen Roupp of the Giants reacts after being removed. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Giants manager explained that he wanted to give Arizona a different look by bringing in Gage, who had performed well for San Francisco throughout the season. However, the move quickly backfired once Marte connected for the decisive home run.

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Before the ninth inning, the Giants had managed to survive several dangerous moments. Kilian escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning, while Keaton Winn also worked through pressure situations earlier in the game with help from solid defensive plays behind him.

Rafael Devers, Landen Roupp provide positives despite loss

Even with the tough ending, San Francisco still saw encouraging performances from several key players. Rafael Devers delivered one of his strongest all-around games of the season, homering in the second inning shortly after Willy Adames also went deep.

Starting pitcher Landen Roupp added six solid innings while allowing only one run on seven hits and collecting three strikeouts in his first quality start since late April.

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Still, the Giants could not capitalize offensively when opportunities appeared, and one late mistake from the bullpen erased much of the positive work done earlier in the night. San Francisco will now try to regroup quickly as the pressure continues building during a difficult stretch of the season.