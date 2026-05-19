Don Mattingly explains Phillies’ turnaround after strong run under interim manager

Don Mattingly explained the Phillies’ recent turnaround after Philadelphia improved to 16-4 under the interim manager.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue moving back into the National League playoff picture, and interim manager Don Mattingly believes the reason behind the team’s recent success is actually pretty simple. Since replacing Rob Thomson on April 28, Mattingly has helped guide Philadelphia through one of its best stretches of the season.

Following the sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mattingly was asked about the club’s dramatic turnaround and gave a straightforward response, according to SportsRadio 94WIP. “In general, we’re playing better.”

Philadelphia opened the season with a disappointing 9-19 record, but the team has completely changed momentum over the last few weeks. Since Mattingly took over as interim manager, the Phillies have gone 16-4 while improving in nearly every area on the field.

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Phillies showing major improvement under Don Mattingly

The Phillies’ recent success has been built on more consistent pitching, cleaner defense, and stronger offensive production. Philadelphia has posted a 2.91 ERA since the managerial change while also receiving more reliable bullpen performances late in games, a stretch that has highlighted Mattingly’s impact and comes shortly after he addressed Red Sox tactics following a recent Phillies victory.

Alec Bohm #28 of the Phillies celebrates with teammates in the dugout. Justin Berl/Getty Images

Mattingly later expanded on his comments by highlighting the team’s better overall execution. The Phillies have committed fewer defensive mistakes recently, while stars like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber continue producing offensively during the hot stretch.

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Phillies quickly changing outlook of their season

Just a few weeks ago, the Phillies looked like a team falling out of contention in the National League. Now, after winning five consecutive series, the conversation around the organization has changed significantly.

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While Mattingly downplayed the turnaround with his simple explanation, the Phillies are clearly playing with more confidence and consistency than they showed during the opening month of the season.