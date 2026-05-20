Twins make surprising Matt Bowman decision after strong Triple-A run

The Minnesota Twins made an unexpected roster move involving Matt Bowman despite the veteran pitcher’s impressive performance at Triple-A St. Paul.

The Minnesota Twins made a surprising roster decision this week after releasing veteran pitcher Matt Bowman despite his impressive production at Triple-A St. Paul. The move comes with Minnesota continuing to struggle through a disappointing 22-27 start to the 2026 season, while the pitching staff has also dealt with setbacks after Pablo Lopez missed the season with the Twins due to Tommy John surgery.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman on X, Bowman was granted his release largely because of roster limitations rather than performance concerns. “Matt Bowman was given his release by Twins, likely due to 40-man issues,” Heyman reported. “MLB deal elsewhere probably awaits.”

Bowman had been one of the organization’s most effective pitchers at Triple-A this season. Across 21.1 innings, the right-hander posted a 1.69 ERA with 25 strikeouts, only six walks, and a strong 54.5% ground-ball rate.

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Bowman produced strong numbers in Triple-A

Even though Bowman never received an opportunity with Minnesota’s major league roster this season, his production in the minors clearly stood out. His ability to induce ground balls also made him an intriguing depth option for a pitching staff that has dealt with inconsistency at times during the year.

Matt Bowman was given his release by Twins, likely due to 40-man issues. Bowman posted a 1.69 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 6 walks in 21.1 innings while inducing groundballs at a 54.5% rate with AAA St. Paul. MLB deal elsewhere probably awaits. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 20, 2026

Another MLB opportunity could quickly emerge

Heyman also suggested that Bowman may not remain available for long. Given his strong Triple-A numbers and previous major league experience, another team could soon offer the veteran reliever an MLB contract.

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For the Twins, the decision reflects the difficult balancing act teams often face with 40-man roster management during the season. Minnesota continues trying to climb back into contention, but moves like this can become necessary when roster spots are limited.

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Meanwhile, Bowman now becomes an experienced pitching option on the market at a time when many contenders are searching for bullpen depth heading deeper into the season.