Bo Bichette opened the season with some struggles at the plate but has started to show signs of improvement with better at-bats. Now, however, he’s the focus of a report raising concerns about his knee, with some scouts believing he may not be fully healthy, something that could become an issue for the New York Mets.

The report comes from Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated: “Scouts I’ve spoken with that have watched Mets‘ Bo Bichette run the bases don’t think he looks fully healthy. Bichette sprained the PCL in his left knee last September and appears to still be nursing the injury.”

According to Ragazzo, Bichette may have arrived in New York without fully recovering from the injury he suffered while with the Toronto Blue Jays, which limited him late last MLB season, although he only missed 23 games last year.

Advertisement

How many injuries has Bichette had in his career?

From 2016 through 2026, Bichette has dealt with roughly 10 injuries, ranging from minor issues to more serious setbacks. One of the most impactful came in 2024, when a calf strain sidelined him for 52 games. That same year, he also suffered a finger fracture, making it a particularly injury-plagued season.

Bo Bichette's first extra base hit as a Met is a double to drive in Juan Soto for the game's first run! pic.twitter.com/O17d90QVoI — SNY (@SNYtv) April 3, 2026

Scouts’ concerns about his current condition add another layer of uncertainty. “He didn’t go first-to-third the other day,” one NL scout told Ragazzo. “Couldn’t beat out a ball that got away from Jeff McNeil either.”

Advertisement

For now, these are external evaluations from scouts not affiliated with the Mets. The team itself remains largely healthy, with the most notable absence being Juan Soto, who hasn’t played since April 3 and remains the biggest concern on the roster.