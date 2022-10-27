The negative comments against the Phillies never stop, but they are the crazy few MLB teams with more than one World Series title. Check here how many titles they got.

Philadelphia is one of the few U.S. cities with more than two pro sports teams and one of those is the Phillies, on the other hand there are the Flyers, 76ers and Union that have given more titles to the city than the baseball team.

The first time the Phillies played in a World Series was during the 1915 season, during their debut they lost to the Boston Red Sox 1-4. The Phillies played through five World Series in the 20th century.

The Phillies had serveral name changes during the 20th century, Quakers, Blue Jays, but they always reverted to their well known name, Phillies.

How many World Series have the Philadelphia Phillies won?

The Philadelphia Phillies have two World Series titles, one won against the Kansas City Royals in 1980 and another title against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008. But the worst thing is that the Phillies have five losses in the World Series.

The Phillies lost the World Series against the Boston Red Sox (1915), the New York Yankees (1950), the Baltimore Orioles (1983), the Toronto Blue Jays (1993), and the New York Yankees (2009).

Aside from the World Series titles, the Phillies have eleven East Division titles and they are eight-time NL Champions.