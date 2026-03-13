Trending topics:
MLB

How many players born in the United States are playing for Canada in the 2026 WBC?

The United States not only has players on its own national team but also scattered across other teams in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Canada is one of the teams benefiting from talent born in the neighboring country.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Abraham Toro and Matt Davidson of Team Canada
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesAbraham Toro and Matt Davidson of Team Canada

Canada’s roster is made up mostly of players born in the country. In total, there are 26 Canadian-born players, but four were born in the United States and have been playing for the team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, contributing however they can to help Canada make a deep run.

Three of those U.S.-born players are pitchers. Logan Allen is one of them. He hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and so far in the WBC he has logged just 0.1 innings for the national team, serving mainly as a bullpen arm.

Micah Ashman, born in Salt Lake City, Utah, was drafted in 2024 by the Detroit Tigers and could make his MLB debut in 2026. So far with Canada, he has posted a 13.50 ERA in 0.2 innings pitched during the team’s 8–2 victory over Colombia.

Advertisement

U.S.-born players on Canada’s roster

Of the four U.S.-born players on Canada’s roster in the 2026 WBC, Ashman is the least experienced. Allen has MLB experience, as does Jameson Taillon, who has pitched for the Cubs, Yankees and Pirates since 2013. The fourth player is Matt Davidson, who hasn’t played in the majors since 2022.

Jameson Taillon
Jameson Taillon of Team Canada
Advertisement
  • Logan Allen – LHP
  • Jameson Taillon – RHP
  • Micah Ashman – LHP
  • Matt Davidson – INF
How many players born in the United States are playing for Dominican Republic in the 2026 WBC?

see also

How many players born in the United States are playing for Dominican Republic in the 2026 WBC?

Davidson is the only one of the four foreign-born players on Canada’s roster who is not a pitcher. So far his role has mostly been as bench support. He has scored one run and drawn a walk in four at-bats during the pool-stage game against Cuba.

Advertisement

Most of the heavy lifting, however, has been done by players born in Canada, many of whom have MLB experience, including Josh Naylor and Denzel Clark, just to name a couple who are on the roster ready to contribute whatever the team needs to win in the WBC.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Canada batting order vs. Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic
MLB

Canada batting order vs. Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Lakers’ LeBron James considers sacrificing his role for the strong performance of his team
NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James considers sacrificing his role for the strong performance of his team

World Baseball Classic: Team USA placing pitch limit on Logan Webb vs. Canada
MLB

World Baseball Classic: Team USA placing pitch limit on Logan Webb vs. Canada

Falcons sign Tua Tagovailoa to one-year deal: How much will Atlanta pay the QB?
NFL

Falcons sign Tua Tagovailoa to one-year deal: How much will Atlanta pay the QB?

Better Collective Logo