How many players born in the United States are playing for Canada in the 2026 WBC?

Canada’s roster is made up mostly of players born in the country. In total, there are 26 Canadian-born players, but four were born in the United States and have been playing for the team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, contributing however they can to help Canada make a deep run.

Three of those U.S.-born players are pitchers. Logan Allen is one of them. He hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and so far in the WBC he has logged just 0.1 innings for the national team, serving mainly as a bullpen arm.

Micah Ashman, born in Salt Lake City, Utah, was drafted in 2024 by the Detroit Tigers and could make his MLB debut in 2026. So far with Canada, he has posted a 13.50 ERA in 0.2 innings pitched during the team’s 8–2 victory over Colombia.

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U.S.-born players on Canada’s roster

Of the four U.S.-born players on Canada’s roster in the 2026 WBC, Ashman is the least experienced. Allen has MLB experience, as does Jameson Taillon, who has pitched for the Cubs, Yankees and Pirates since 2013. The fourth player is Matt Davidson, who hasn’t played in the majors since 2022.

Jameson Taillon of Team Canada

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Logan Allen – LHP

Jameson Taillon – RHP

Micah Ashman – LHP

Matt Davidson – INF

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see also How many players born in the United States are playing for Dominican Republic in the 2026 WBC?

Davidson is the only one of the four foreign-born players on Canada’s roster who is not a pitcher. So far his role has mostly been as bench support. He has scored one run and drawn a walk in four at-bats during the pool-stage game against Cuba.

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Most of the heavy lifting, however, has been done by players born in Canada, many of whom have MLB experience, including Josh Naylor and Denzel Clark, just to name a couple who are on the roster ready to contribute whatever the team needs to win in the WBC.