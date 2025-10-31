How many World Series rings does Vladimir Guerrero Jr have?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has played in a total of four postseasons with the Toronto Blue Jays but has yet to win a single World Series ring. The closest he has come is this 2025 season, where he reached the championship to compete against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2025, Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS MVP, the first major individual award he has received in the postseason with the Blue Jays. This is a significant milestone for his career, which has been entirely spent in Toronto since 2019, and where he played his first postseason in 2020.

Among Guerrero Jr.’s teammates who own World Series rings is George Springer, who won his first in 2017 with the Houston Astros and has been playing in the postseason since 2015. While others have postseason experience, their numbers are few.

How many World Series rings does Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s father have?

None. Guerrero Jr.’s father does not have a World Series ring, but he was named a nine-time All-Star, an AL MVP, won the Silver Slugger Award eight times, and is a member of the Angels Hall of Fame. He played in the postseason for six seasons but lost the 2010 World Series against the Rangers.

A strong postseason for Guerrero Jr.

Regardless of whether he wins a World Series ring, the 2025 postseason has been quite successful for Guerrero Jr. With a .415 batting average in the playoffs, he has helped carry the Blue Jays deep. Furthermore, leading the team in RBIs (15) is an indication that this will be an unforgettable postseason for him.

Blue Jays fans can continue to count on Guerrero Jr. until 2039, when his contract is set to expire with the team. They still have plenty to look forward to in the coming years; next season, he is scheduled to receive a total salary of $40 million.