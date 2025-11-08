Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas finally shares the story behind his viral necklace

It was another unforgettable night for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, and Miguel Rojas was front and center. As the shortstop rounded the bases after a game-tying hit in the top of the ninth inning of Game 7, all eyes were not just on the scoreboard—they were on the striking necklace he wore around his neck.

Rojas has been sporting Van Cleef jewelry since spring training, but it was this championship matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays that thrust his style choice into the spotlight. “I like the brand, and Van Cleef has been something that has been popular for the last couple of years,” Rojas said in an interview with E! News. “So I feel like, why not put it on the field where I do my life every single day?”

The necklace is both meaningful and practical. “This blue one was a gift from my wife for Father’s Day—it goes really well with the uniform,” he explained. “In baseball, a lot of people used to wear long chains that kind of get stuck in your uniform, but I like this choker style because it’s a little bit easier to wear. It’s not bouncing up and down, and I feel like I was able to rock it to the field.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the story behind Rojas’ necklace?

The necklace became a focal point during the dramatic Game 7, just as Rojas drove in the tying run. “I’m rounding the bases, I’m thinking about my wife and what she said to me prior to that game,” he admitted, “and keeping me motivated and keeping me focused on how I’m gonna get an opportunity to be a big impact for the team.”

Miguel Rojas #72 of the Dodgers speaks to the crowd during the 2025 Dodgers World Series Celebration. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Rojas, who wore his rookie number 72 for the championship, highlighted the symbolic nature of the number switch after rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki requested No. 11. “I’ve done everything in my career already,” Rojas said. “I won a championship in ‘24. I’ve been part of great teams. I have a relationship with a lot of guys in our clubhouse and around the league, and I don’t feel like being attached to a number will make me any better.”

Advertisement

see also Phillies reportedly eye former Blue Jays coach for key bench role

Rojas’ future and team chemistry

Rojas’ bond with Sasaki became a highlight of the season, from introducing him to his walk-up song to celebrating the Dodgers’ second consecutive championship together. As a free agent, Rojas is already thinking about the next season.

Advertisement

SurveyWhich aspect of Rojas’ World Series story stands out the most? Which aspect of Rojas’ World Series story stands out the most? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

“I’m looking forward to playing another year, and I want to play for the Dodgers,” he said. “It’s not for me to decide whether or not I’ll be back. But I will do whatever is in my control to let them know that I want to be here.”

Advertisement