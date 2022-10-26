In one of the biggest moments in sports betting history, Mattress Mack has put all his faith and cash in one single event. Read here to check out how much money he will make if the Houston Astros win the World Series.

The Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. Dusty Baker's team swept the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees and they are the favorites to clinch the MLB title. One person, the famous Mattress Mack, will have a lot on the line during the Fall Classic.

The Astros were the best team during the regular season and played in the American League Championship Series for a record sixth consecutive time. Meanwhile, the Phillies shocked the world by eliminating the reigning champions Atlanta Braves and then knocking a powerful roster such as the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

After the ALCS and the NLCS, the Houston Astros opened as a -170 favorite and the Phillies started as the underdog at +140. Nevertheless, some people placed their bets a long time ago like Mattress Mack. Read here to find out who is him and why he is so close to winning the greatest bet in sports history.

How much money will Mattress Mack make if the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series?

James Franklin McIngvale, famously known as Mattress Mack, is an entrepreneur who has become a millionaire with his retail store Gallery Furniture. He is a symbol in Houston and all of Texas. Almost like a rockstar. At the same time, Mattress Mack is famous for his selling and gambling methods. There's a traditional offer which has been a success for him in the last few years. If the Astros win the World Series, the furniture bought by his customers is free. An amazing, but improbable, deal.

Still, the Astros are once again in the World Series and those are good news for a lot of customers. In order to cover himself, in a win-win situation, Mattress Mack every year makes a huge gamble on Houston to take home the World Series. The thing is that in 2022, he just went and broke every possible betting record.

If the Astros win, Mattress Mack will cash 75 million dollars after taking Houston at 7.5 to 1 odds. Before the MLB postseason started, he placed 10 million on his favorite team. We don't know how much furniture was bought in Houston, but, that should be the amount to cover at least to end up even for Mattress Mack. Yet again, strictly in gambling terms, this would be the biggest win in sports betting history.