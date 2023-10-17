Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the 2023 NLCS. This game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The home team has the advantage, they won the first game showing that they are willing to do anything to take the advantage at home and travel to Arizona to win the series faster than many thought. The visitors still have a lot to prove, the second game is not yet defined and they have a chance to win on the road.

Philadelphia Phillies scored the first four runs during the first game of the NLCS against the Diamdonbacks, they had the lead at the end of the third inning by 4-0 and they scored the last run in the 5th inning to win the game by 5-3. Schwarber, Turner, Harper and Castellanos scored the 5 winning runs, with Harper scoring the most with a total of two runs.

Arizona Diamondbacks used Zack Gallen to start the first game against the Phillies, it was not enough, his ERA was 4.96 during the game, he allowed all five runs, including 8 hits. After the 5th inning the D-backs used Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro and Luis Frias. On the other hand, Walker, Longoria and Perdomo scored the team’s only three runs during the game.

When will Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks play for the 2023 NLCS on Tuesday, October 17 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The home team is confident after winning the first game, but the visitors know how to win against big teams, although the home team is not a big favorite, it is likely that they have a bigger offensive strategy than the visitors.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:07 PM

CT: 7:07 PM

MT: 6:07 PM

PT: 5:07 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks in the US

This game for the 2023 NLCS, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 17, will be broadcast in the US by TBS.