How to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 Seoul Series

Be part of the monumental opening of the 2024 MLB season, featuring the pinnacle of baseball leagues worldwide. The season kicks off with a must-see matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans eager to catch every thrilling moment can access detailed information on the game’s date, start time, and a variety of streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The MLB is set to experience a historic day as the American league ventures beyond its borders for an unprecedented season opener. Seoul has been chosen as the host city for an electrifying series featuring the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, promising to deliver an exciting set of games.

This international opener will consist of two thrilling matches, setting the stage for the regular season that runs from March 28 to September 29. This international series serves as a tantalizing prelude to the commencement of the regular phase, without a doubt capturing the anticipation of baseball fans worldwide.

When will the San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers game be played?

The game for the 2024 MLB Seoul Series between San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will be played this Wednesday, March 20 at 6:00 AM (ET).

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:05 AM

CT: 5:05 AM

MT: 4:05 AM

PT: 3:05 AM

Where to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers

This 2024 MLB Seoul Series game between San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.