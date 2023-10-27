How to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for World Series Game 2

The Texas Rangers will encounter the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series. This is the continuation of the unexpected path of these teams who weren’t tagged by most as the ones defining who finds glory in the postseason. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

[Watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks for Free in the US on Fubo]

The Rangers didn’t have an easy postseason to be in the World Series this year as they have been competing since the wild card round. They eliminated the Rays with a pair of unquestioned victories, but they kept their momentum going even more. Then they swept the Orioles before playing against the Astros, who they demolished in the seventh game of this classic.

The Diamondbacks have also shocked most fans with their appearance in the World Series as they had to go the full route. They started off perfectly by sweeping the Minnesota Brewers, but then they repeated the achievement against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers. In the end their biggest performance was winning the series against the Philadelphia Phillies despite being behind 2-3.

When will Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

The Texas Rangers will play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series this Saturday, October 28. The game will be played at Globe Life Field.

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

SURVEY Who wins game 2 of the World Series? Who wins game 2 of the World Series? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks in the US

The game between Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Fox is the other option.