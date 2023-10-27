The Arizona Diamondbacks joined Major League Baseball in 1998 as an expansion team. They quickly became one of the most successful expansion teams in MLB history, winning the National League West division title in 1999 and 2001.

The Diamondbacks have been a consistent contender in the National League since their inception. They have won five division titles (1999, 2001, 2002, 2007, and 2011) with two National League pennants (2001 and 2023).

The Diamondbacks have been led by some of the greatest players in MLB history, including Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling, Luis Gonzalez, Steve Finley, Jay Bell, Craig Counsell, Paul Goldschmidt, and Ketel Marte.

Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks have appeared in the World Series two times, in 2001 and 2023. However, that one appearance was a memorable one, as the Diamondbacks defeated the three-time defending champion New York Yankees in seven games.

The Diamondbacks entered the 2001 World Series as underdogs, but they quickly proved that they were up for the challenge. They won the first two games of the series at home, the Yankees won three in a row but the Diamondbacks tied the series 3-3 during Game 6.

In Game 7, the Diamondbacks fell behind 2-1 in the bottom of the eight inning. However, they were home team, and then won it in the bottom of the 9th inning 3-2.

The Diamondbacks’ victory in the 2001 World Series was a Cinderella story, and it cemented their place in baseball history. It was also the first and only time that a major professional sports team from Arizona had won a championship.

Can Zac Gallen pitch a complete game shutout in the World Series?

It is possible that Zac Gallen could pitch a complete game shutout in the World Series. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he has shown that he can dominate even the best hitters in the league. He also has a lot of experience pitching in big games, including the playoffs.

Will Ketel Marte win the World Series MVP award?

Ketel Marte is one of the best all-around players in baseball, and he is certainly capable of winning the World Series MVP award. He is a great hitter, fielder, and runner. He is also a clutch performer, and he has a knack for coming up big in big games.