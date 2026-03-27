Illinois knocks out Houston: Will Kelvin Sampson step down after another short run?

Kelvin Sampson fell short of another deep run with Houston compared to last year, but they were once again within reach of competing for a national championship. After the Sweet 16 loss, he made it clear what a coach needs to continue leading a program.

“I still like (coaching), but we all have our time. Coaches need to understand when their time is. We all know this is a young man’s game. I haven’t really thought about that (retiring), at least what I can share. But I also won’t get in someone else’s way,” Sampson said in his postgame press conference.

Sampson is not directly saying he plans to step down after losing to Illinois, especially after another season that can be viewed as a success. He guided Houston back to the Sweet 16, where they were eliminated by a tough opponent that had already secured a 76-55 win over VCU Rams in the second round.

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How many seasons has Sampson spent with Houston?

By the end of the 2025–26 season, Sampson will have completed 12 seasons with Houston. His first year ended with a 13-19 record, but since then, the program has not posted a losing season. He has led the Cougars to 10 postseason appearances, with the 2019–20 tournament being canceled.

Emanuel Sharp talks about stepping into a leadership role and what Kelvin Sampson's Houston program meant to him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CwtuCTzPhu — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 27, 2026

Although Houston has reached the national championship game only once under Sampson, the program has consistently been close. A similar pattern followed him during his time with Oklahoma Sooners, where a title also proved elusive.

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There is no clear list of candidates to replace Sampson if he were to step down, but whoever takes over would need to be prepared to sustain the level of success he has built over more than a decade.