Walker Buehler makes bold prediction ahead of potential Phillies vs. Dodgers postseason showdown

Walker Buehler has been a standout player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, significantly contributing to the team securing two World Series titles during his tenure. His achievements have endeared him to the fan base, who welcomed him warmly when he returned to Dodger Stadium this month as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

As the postseason approaches, Buehler is focused on making a significant impact with the Phillies. He recently shared his thoughts on a potential postseason showdown between his current team and his former organization, keen on capturing the championship by the end of October.

“I don’t want to get too into it, but you guys know I love pitching in October, so we’ll see what happens,” Buehler told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain during a Phillies practice session. The team is strategically preparing for the challenges ahead as they aim to solidify their postseason roster.

With Buehler in their rotation, the Phillies are poised to be formidable contenders in the playoffs. Other teams will need to elevate their game if they wish to secure a spot in the World Series, as facing a well-prepared Buehler will surely present a significant challenge.

Buehler’s sole game against the Dodgers

In his first encounter with the Dodgers since leaving the team in 2024, Walker Buehler, now pitching for the Boston Red Sox, faced a challenging night at Fenway Park against his former squad.

During the mid-season matchup this past July, Buehler allowed 4 hits, 3 runs, and 1 home run while issuing 5 walks and striking out 4 batters. As October approaches and the postseason looms, Buehler has an opportunity to redeem himself and potentially face the Dodgers once more in a high-stakes series.

Anticipation is building for the battles ahead, as the Dodgers aim to defend their championship title. Meanwhile, the Phillies, bolstered by strong regular-season performances, remain among the favorites. With a player of Buehler’s caliber, these encounters could be decisive in the postseason narrative.

