Is there a mercy rule in World Baseball Classic? What happens during blowout games

The World Baseball Classic does have a mercy rule, officially called the “run rule.” The tournament uses this rule during the early rounds to prevent extremely lopsided games from dragging on unnecessarily. Under WBC guidelines, a game ends early if a team leads by 15 runs after five innings or 10 runs after seven innings.

The rule has already appeared multiple times during the 2026 tournament. One of the first examples came when Japan faced Chinese Taipei in Tokyo. Japan exploded for a massive 10-run second inning highlighted by a grand slam from Shohei Ohtani. With a commanding lead that reached 13-0, the game was officially called after seven inning.

Run rule victories have gone both ways in pool play. Chinese Taipei later benefited from the rule themselves when they defeated Czechia 14-0 in seven innings. Games like this highlight the scoring volatility that can happen during the early stages of the tournament.

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Mercy rule limitation in the World Baseball Classic

The rule only applies if the lead exists after a completed inning checkpoint. For example, the United States defeated Brazil 15–5, but because the Americans did not reach a 10-run lead until the ninth inning, the game had to be played in full. Another key detail is that the mercy rule only applies through the quarterfinals.

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There are exceptions where the mercy rule does not apply. After the quarterfinals, teams can win by any number of runs. Even if the margin is as large as 20–1, the run rule will not be enforced and games will be played in full through the final inning.

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The mercy rule helps pitchers

One of the main goals of the mercy rule, also known as the run rule, is to protect pitchers, especially during pool play. It helps prevent them from throwing too many pitches in games that are already decided by a large margin, allowing national teams to better manage their bullpen arms for other matchups.