Jack Flaherty opens up on Tigers future as $20 Million contract decision looms

The Detroit Tigers’ 2025 season ended in heartbreak, but not without pride. After a grueling 15-inning battle against the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the ALDS, the team walked off the field with their heads high — and one of their veteran leaders, Jack Flaherty, made sure to make that clear.

As Detroit transitions into the offseason, all eyes turn toward Flaherty and his looming $20 million contract option. The right-hander, who rejoined the Tigers with high hopes, now faces a crucial decision about his future. Yet, if his postgame comments were any indication, his heart still beats for Detroit.

“I love these guys, man. I came back here for a reason, to be with these guys, play with them, and be part of this team,” Flaherty told MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. “I didn’t want to leave it last year [before the trade to LA]… We’ve got a chance to do something special.”

Flaherty reflects on the team’s core and chemistry

Flaherty didn’t stop there — his words carried genuine emotion as he spoke about the Tigers’ emerging talent and renewed energy in the clubhouse. “You go around the diamond,” he said. “Riley Greene’s special. Tork (Spencer Torkelson) is all the way back. I’m really happy for that guy, after what he went through last year. We’ve got some arms. It’s incredible what Troy Melton showed in this series. Casey (Mize) was an All-Star this year. It’s an incredible group. You take that all in.”

A.J. Hinch #14 of the Tigers takes the ball from Jack Flaherty #9 during a pitching change in the fourth inning against the Mariners. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Those comments echoed the optimism that has surrounded Detroit since the trade deadline, when the team began finding a new rhythm behind manager A.J. Hinch and ace Tarik Skubal. Despite their elimination, the Tigers’ performance throughout the postseason signaled real progress for a club eager to return to contention.

What’s next for Flaherty and the Tigers?

The Tigers’ 2025 story may have ended short of an ALCS berth, but it was hardly a failure. Detroit started the season as division leaders before losing a 15.5-game cushion to the Cleveland Guardians. Even then, the Tigers clawed their way back into the postseason as a Wild Card — and pushed one of the league’s top teams to the limit.

Now, with free agency approaching, Flaherty’s decision could shape the club’s trajectory. He could opt into his $20 million deal or test the market in search of a new multi-year contract. However, his words suggest that Detroit remains more than just a workplace — it’s a team he believes in.

Whether he stays or not, one thing is certain: Jack Flaherty has left a lasting mark on a Tigers clubhouse that appears ready to keep fighting.