Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sends emotional message to Logan Gilbert after 15-inning ALDS thriller vs Tigers

The Seattle Mariners pulled off a marathon win against the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, a contest that stretched to 15 innings and tested every ounce of stamina from both teams. With starters George Kirby and Tarik Skubal dominating early, fans were treated to a postseason classic that combined tension, strategy, and remarkable individual performances.

For the Mariners, the spotlight ultimately fell on Logan Gilbert, who entered in relief for the first time in his major league career after throwing 85 pitches just two days prior. Every pitch from the right-hander carried weight, and every inning added to the drama of an unforgettable night at T-Mobile Park.

Behind the plate, Cal Raleigh witnessed Gilbert’s grit firsthand. The catcher and longtime friend offered heartfelt praise for the young pitcher, highlighting not just his ability on the mound but his unwavering dedication to the team.

What Gilbert’s performance means for the Mariners

Gilbert’s contribution came under extraordinary circumstances. After recovering from a flexor strain earlier in the year—a dangerous injury for pitchers—he returned on short rest to help Seattle secure the win. “It felt like the longest game ever,”Gilbert said, according to The Seattle Times. “I don’t know how they do that every game, not knowing when they’re getting in or if you’re getting in. But it was pretty cool. That’s a unique opportunity.”

Raleigh emphasized Gilbert’s character and resilience: “He went through a flexor strain, he’s on short rest, and he still goes out there and helps the team and wants to do his part. I can’t say enough about his character and what he did. It makes me proud to be his teammate and his friend.”

Mariners’ outlook heading into the ALCS

With the ALDS victory secured, the Mariners advance to the ALCS, and the team will rely heavily on stars like Gilbert and Raleigh to maintain their momentum. Their connection, forged over years in the organization, will be crucial as Seattle prepares for the next challenge in pursuit of a World Series berth.

