Jean Segura has been oustanding for the Philadelphia Phillies in a magical season which has led them to the World Series. If you want to know more about the extraordinary infielder, read here to check out his age, height, contract, wife and net worth.

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to win their third World Series against the Houston Astros. In the 118th edition of the Fall Classic, Jean Segura finally gets his long awaited opportunity to fight for a MLB championship ring. The road for the magnificent infielder has been very long since 2012 playing for various teams such as the Angels, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners.

The biggest opportunity for Segura came when the Mariners traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies who were starting a huge rebuilding process. Many fans questioned the move, but, many years later, Jean Segura is proving his worth considering all the expectations after leaving Seattle.

Now, Jean Segura has established himself as one of the best infielders in baseball with the Phillies and is on the brink of winning the World Series. In this article you will find more details about him such as age, height, contract, wife and net worth.

How old is Jean Segura?

Jean Segura is 32 years old. He was born on March 17, 1990 in San Juan at the Dominican Republic. His famous nickname is El Mambo and his MLB debut with the Angels was on 2012 after a long process in the minors.

How tall is Jean Segura?

Jean Segura's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs 218 lbs (99 kg). Since his appearance on MLB, El Mambo has been a tremendous position player. Segura went to the All-Star game twice (2013 and 2018) and had a breakthrough year in 2016 when he led the National League in hits. Second-base, shortstop, he can do it all in the infield.

Jean Segura contract: What is his salary?

On June of 2017, Jean Segura signed a $70 million, five-year contract when he was still playing for the Seattle Mariners. Then, by the end of 2018, the infielder was traded to the Phillies in exchange for 1B Carlos Santana and SS J.P. Crawford. After the 2022 season, the Philadelphia's front office has to confirm if they take a $17 million club option or offer Segura a new deal to guarantee he stays with the team.

Is Jean Segura married? Who is his wife?

Jean Segura is married to Kellen Segura. The infielder was hit by tragedy on July, 2014, after the death of his 9-month-old son, Janniel. That day, Segura was playing with the Brewers against and St. Louis and got the news after the game.

How much is Jean Segura net worth?

At the moment, Jean Segura has a net worth of almost $10 million. This could very well change after the 2022 World Series depending on the new offer the Phillies might put on the table to extend his contract. Some reports say a new $20 million contract could be on sight.