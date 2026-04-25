Max Scherzer addresses forearm issue as John Schneider shows support

Max Scherzer dismissed concerns that his recent forearm tendinitis caused his poor outing against the Guardians, where he surrendered seven runs in just over two innings. Despite reports of a lingering “little issue,” the veteran right-hander insists his physical condition wasn’t the primary factor behind the struggle.

The future Hall of Famer expressed a gritty mindset following the loss, noting that he needs to watch the tape and get back to work immediately. He compared the experience to getting punched in the face, emphasizing the need to “spit it out” and figure out exactly what went wrong.

While Scherzer is just one strikeout away from the 3,500 mark, his performance has dipped significantly with a 9.64 ERA across five starts this season. He remains focused on the mechanics of his delivery rather than using his forearm as an excuse for the recent lack of command.

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John Schneider about Scherzer situation

Blue Jays manager John Schneider echoed his pitcher’s sentiment, stating he doesn’t believe Scherzer is dealing with anything terrible from a physical standpoint. Schneider noted that the veteran simply “got it handed to him” in a rough first inning where the Guardians took advantage of every mistake.

Daniel Schneemann with a leadoff bomb off Max Scherzer!



He's hitting .322 with a .979 OPS this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t63A8W8EoI — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 24, 2026

The manager joked that the “baseball gods” might be holding off on the 3,500th strikeout, as Cleveland hitters laid off close pitches and took aggressive, productive swings. Scherzer struggled to find a feel for his secondary pitches, specifically failing to locate his trademark curveball and slider effectively.

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Toronto currently sits fourth in the AL East with a 10-15 record, and the rotation is under immense pressure with several starters on the injured list. Schneider emphasized that the Guardians deserve credit for their approach, while the team investigates if Scherzer is unintentionally “giving anything away” on the mound.