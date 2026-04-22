Video: Big rat spotted at Wrigley Field during Cubs vs Phillies game

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped another game, this time against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, and one of the most unusual moments of the night had nothing to do with baseball. A large rat appeared near the right side of home plate and boldly walked in front of the opposing dugout, startling players.

A fan captured the moment on video as the rat climbed onto one of the containers used by the Cubs during the game. It was unclear where the animal came from, but it was noticeably large and was later spotted moving around different sections of the stadium, running along the edges and small walls separating the field from the stands.

The video was shared on X by Marcus Leshock, while other Phillies and Cubs fans also caught the rat during the live broadcast. Some recorded their TV screens, revealing the animal roaming farther than initially shown, though the commentators never acknowledged it during the game.

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Other rat incidents in MLB

This is not the first time a rat has made an appearance during an MLB game. One of the more recent instances came in 2022 during a matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper’s former team. In that case, the rat was noticed by broadcasters, who even joked about it on air.

There is a RAT on the field at Wrigley! 🐀🤣 @Cubs



Watch for the Phillies reaction when they noticed it. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OnHU89EB81 — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) April 22, 2026

There have also been reports at Fenway Park, where a rat was seen running across the outfield, and possibly even inside the Mets’ dugout during a game against the Boston Red Sox. Sightings like these are not uncommon in Boston, though some draw more attention than others.

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A rat showing up during a game is hardly an omen. The Phillies may be struggling at 8-15, but their issues have far more to do with on-field performance than anything else. With the loss in Game 2 against the Cubs, they have now extended their current losing streak to seven games.