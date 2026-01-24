Trending topics:
Juan Soto still lacks a left-field partner, but the NY Mets reportedly have a plan

Juan Soto still doesn’t know who one of his outfield teammates will be for the 2026 season, but the New York Mets already have a clear plan to determine which of two players will take over left field, one of the key defensive positions on the roster.

By Richard Tovar

Juan Soto plays against the Detroit Tigers on September 03, 2025 in Detroit.
© Getty ImagesJuan Soto plays against the Detroit Tigers on September 03, 2025 in Detroit.

Juan Soto is locked in as the Mets’ right fielder for next season, but the New York Mets are still undecided among three players for another outfield spot. One of them is Carson Benge, who will now have to compete with two teammates for a highly sought-after role in 2026.

“At first, it looked like the Mets were going to have Benge and Tyrone Taylor compete for the center field job. However, the Mets acquired Robert earlier in the week, who brings Gold Glove–caliber defense in center, having posted seven Outs Above Average in 2025 for the White Sox (the 12th-best mark among MLB center fielders). Benge and Taylor will now fight for the left field job with Baty instead,” Pat Ragazzo wrote for Sports Illustrated.

It’s worth noting that Benge is still chasing his first opportunity to make his MLB debut, and he appears to have a slight edge to play that outfield position alongside Soto. “The frontrunner to win the left field job could be Benge, who president of baseball operations David Stearns says will have a shot at winning a big-league roster spot during spring training.”

A strong season puts Benge at the top of the list

Benge had an impressive 2025 season. Playing for the Brooklyn Cyclones, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and Syracuse Mets, he appeared in 116 games and totaled 124 hits, 15 home runs, and a .281 batting average, establishing himself as a productive and dangerous offensive player.

“At the very least, the Mets will get excellent defense out of both Robert and Taylor in center field, which will certainly help with run prevention. The hope is that Benge can be the starting left fielder and provide offensive production and adequate defense upon making his major league debut,” Ragazzo wrote.

Now it’s a matter of seeing what Benge can do to earn the job. It shouldn’t be an impossible task, though he does lack major-league experience compared to Taylor, who hit .223 last season, and Baty, who posted a .254 average.

