NY Mets receive key update as Tigers reveal Tarik Skubal’s asking price

The New York Mets are interested in landing Tarik Skubal for their rotation. However, it’s a tough ask to get him, as the Detroit Tigers have revealed the asking price and it’s a heavy package.

According to Joel Sherman of MLB Network and New York Post, “The Mets got indications Tarik Skubal might’ve cost their five best prospects.” That is a lot to ask, even if Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

According to the MLB Pipeline’s list of best players, the five prospects would be Nolan McLean (RHP), Jacob Reimer (3B), Carson Benge (OF), Ryan Clifford (1B), and Jonah Tong (RHP). The Mets would really have to think deeply if they want Skubal after knowing the price, especially as they have big plans for Benge and McLean.

The Mets rotation already has an ace

While having Skubal would be amazing for any team in the MLB, the Mets already have an ace. They landed Freddy Peralta a week ago. While Skubal is a lefty and Peralta a right-handed pitcher, the Mets might need to sacrifice the wish of having Skubal due to the asking price.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Having said that, Skubal and the Tigers are en route to an imminent divorce. The drama between both sides not agreeing on the arbitration amount has been a big problem all offseason. It seems the team is still willing to get a huge haul for their ace despite the imminent exit.

The rest of the Mets offseason plans are big

The Mets are still in the lookout for a left-fielder, but they have plans to solve that. That means that, despite losing Cody Bellinger to the Yankees, they are still on the lookout. There are not many heavy hitters in the free agency, but moves can be made.

In the end, they warned the MLB about the team’s approach. The Mets are trying to get back into contention. They also know the Dodgers are the team to beat in the NL. Hence, expect aggressive moves to an already aggressive offseason for the Mets.