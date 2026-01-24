Trending topics:
Carlos Mendoza provides an update on how the NY Mets are handling Luis Robert Jr’s injury

The New York Mets must be careful with Luis Robert Jr.’s recovery, according to Carlos Mendoza, who revealed several key steps the team is taking as it manages the outfielder’s return ahead of the 2026 season.

By Richard Tovar

Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets.
Carlos Mendoza recently appeared on Foul Territory to discuss several key topics, including the health of Luis Robert Jr., which remains a major concern for fans. According to the New York Mets manager, the organization is already working closely with its medical staff to ensure the outfielder’s recovery stays on track.

Speaking about Robert Jr.’s health, Mendoza said: “When he’s healthy he’s one of the best — we know the defense, we know the power, we know he can steal bases — it’s our job to keep him on the field,as he praised his new player.

“I spoke with him, I know the trainers are already with their hand on him, Mendoza confirmed, adding that it is important for the Mets to get to know Robert Jr. better. “We gotta get to know his routines, the way he prepares and then we gotta make some adjustments in communication with him.”

Mendoza needs Robert Jr. on the field

Mendoza made it clear that keeping Robert Jr. healthy is a priority, but also stressed how important it is for the Mets to have him playing and contributing. “We need this guy on the field,” the manager said, while noting that the player’s recovery is progressing well heading into the 2026 MLB season.

“I feel good where he is at. We talked to him. Like I said, our medical group is already in communication with him. I’m pretty sure they’re going to put a plan moving forward that allows him to be on the field as much as possible,” Mendoza said in his final comments about Robert Jr.

The most recent report on Robert Jr.’s injury dates back to Aug. 27, 2025, when he was dealing with a hamstring issue. “Robert, who turned 28 on Aug. 3, suffered a Grade 2 strain while running to first on a groundout in the second inning of a 5-4 loss to the Royals on Tuesday,” MLB.com’s Scott Merkin wrote.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
