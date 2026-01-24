Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award over Travis Kelce after Chiefs confirm new coach to help Andy Reid in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that Patrick Mahomes was named this year’s team MVP. Although the 2025 season was not his best statistically, the quarterback made a remarkable effort to keep the Chiefs alive in the playoff race until Week 16, when he suffered a devastating knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes had a relatively quiet season compared to other years of his career, throwing for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. However, he did all of this with virtually no strong running game.

Another candidate who could have had a chance to win the award was Travis Kelce. The legend was one of the best tight ends in the NFL despite his age and was named to the Pro Bowl after totaling 76 receptions, 851 yards, and five touchdowns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award

Although Patrick Mahomes was not selected to the Pro Bowl and had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, the reality is that he was the key piece that prevented a disaster for the Chiefs during the 2025 season. In fact, after his knee injury, the team collapsed with shocking losses to the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs’ Rookie of the Year

The Kansas City Chiefs also confirmed that Ashton Gillotte was named the team’s Rookie of the Year. The defensive end was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He recorded 1.5 sacks, 14 solo tackles, and one interception.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid confirms if he’s leaving Chiefs for another team in 2026 season with clear message

Chiefs lose coach for 2026 season

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that Matt Nagy is officially out of the team. The new offensive coordinator will be Eric Bieniemy, who returns after serving in 2025 as the running backs coach with the Chicago Bears.