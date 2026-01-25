Why is Harold Landry not playing today for Patriots vs Broncos in 2026 AFC Championship Game?

The New England Patriots will visit the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. Mike Vrabel has pulled off an impressive turnaround in his first year as head coach of the team, leading Drake Maye to an MVP season.

After the legendary era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, very few expected the Patriots to be contenders. However, they have already ended the Bills’ dominance in the AFC East and are now going for the championship.

The final obstacle to reaching the Super Bowl awaits them in Denver. The Broncos are the No. 1 seed in the conference, but they will have to face this game without their starting quarterback, Bo Nix. However, the Patriots will also be dealing with a significant absence.

Is Harold Landry playing for Patriots vs Broncos in 2026 AFC Championship game?

No. Harold Landry will not play in the 2026 AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Denver Broncos due to a knee injury. The linebacker was unable to practice all week and has been officially ruled out.

Patriots LB could return for the Super Bowl

Despite Harold Landry not being available to face the Broncos, the linebacker could play in the Super Bowl if the New England Patriots manage to win in Denver. That would be a very important boost for Mike Vrabel and his defense.

